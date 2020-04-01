SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Spokane County has now risen to 165.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, there have also been a total of five deaths associated with the virus.
The Health District is continuing to emphasize the importance of taking recommended measures to slow the spread of coronavirus through personal preparedness and social distancing.
More details can be found on the Health District's website HERE.
