SPOKANE, Wash. - Another 240 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Spokane County over the weekend.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), there were 65 new cases of the virus on Saturday, July 25, followed by another 84 on Sunday and 91 on Monday. This brings the county's cumulative number of cases up to 3,428.
SRHD is also reporting a total of 47 virus-related deaths and 206 cumulative hospitalizations. There are currently 38 people in the hospital because of the virus.
The largest majority of cases continues to come from patients between the ages of 20 and 29, with 28% of cases coming from that age group. In total, 47.3% of cases have recovered.
