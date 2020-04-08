SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County is reporting a total of 239 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, April 8.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county is at 13, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.
The Spokane Regional Health District is working with health care providers and the Washington State Department of Health to identify and reach out to any people who may have come in contact with the infected individuals.
According to the Regional Health District, there have been a total of 40 coronavirus-related hospitalizations within the county as of Wednesday.
The Health District continues to encourage people to take steps to remain healthy such as practicing social distancing and good hygiene.
More information can be found on the Health District's website HERE.
