SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of COVID-19 cases in Spokane County has risen to 278 with 17 coronavirus-related deaths.
The Spokane County Regional Health District released the new numbers of Tuesday, April 14.
The Health District is also reporting that there have been a total of 54 cumulative hospitalizations related to coronavirus. Of that total, there are 18 people who are currently hospitalized.
The Health District is continuing to emphasize the importance of taking recommended measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus through personal preparedness measures and social distancing.
Additional statistics regarding coronavirus cases in Spokane County can be found on the Health District's website HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.