SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has seen another 13 cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, June 2. This brings the county's cumulative total up to 615.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths remained unchanged Tuesday, still standing at 33, according to the Spokane Regional Health District. There have been a total of 87 hospitalizations relating to the virus, eight of which are currently hospitalized.
SRHD is currently reporting a 57.7% recovery rate of cases in the county.
