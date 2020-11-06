SPOKANE COUNTY- On Friday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported 187 new cases of COVID-19. That breaks the single-day record of new cases in Spokane County, surpassing 170 cases which we saw on August 6th.
There are now 10,692 cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County and 216 deaths. 46 people are currently hospitalized fighting COVID-19.
Thursday night, the SRHD Board of Health voted to approve the termination of former Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz. Replacing him as acting Health Officer is Dr. Frank Velazquez.
