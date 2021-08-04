SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported 272 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The case increase following the 451 new cases that was reported on Tuesday. SRHD said the massive single-day spike was impacted by a seven day backlog but the majority of the spike is likely reflecting high transmission caused by the Delta Variant.
On Monday, the county only had 55 people hospitalized from COVID-19. On Tuesday, that number jumped to 80. Now, there are 85 people hospitalized.
Spokane County Interim Health Officer Francisco Velázquez said hospitalizations are not critical but they are keeping an eye on the capacity.