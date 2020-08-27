SPOKANE, Wash. - Another 45 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Spokane County on Thursday, August 27.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), those new cases bring the county's cumulative total up to 5,214.
In total, there have been 118 virus-related deaths in the county and 328 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 36 people currently hospitalized because of COVID-19.
In total, the largest number of cases is being reported in patients between 20 and 29 years of age. There have been 1,390 cases in this age range, which equates to 26.7% of the countywide total.
