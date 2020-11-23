SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Regional Health District reported 513 new cases on Monday and four new deaths, including the first death of a child between the age of 10-19.
“While we feel every death we report is tragic, we do want to recognize that the loss of a child’s life is something that hits a community particularly hard,” said SRHD interim health officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez.
“The level of risk still remains relatively low in children and teens, but we acknowledge that these lives aren’t just numbers on a report, and statistics will never ease the pain of loss. We send our heartfelt condolences out to the child’s family and all other members of our community who have lost a loved one during this terrible pandemic. It is our hope that we, as a community, take this time to remember those who have lost their lives, reach out to those who are grieving their loss, and come together to keep our community safe” Velazquez added.
SRHD reminds that although children and teens have fewer and milder symptoms from COVID-19 than adults, they can still be infected and have varying levels of complications. For more information regarding this issue, visit the CDC’s page about COVID-19 in children and teens. The CDC also has information to help talk to your children about COVID-19.
