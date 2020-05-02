SPOKANE, Wash. - Only two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Spokane County on Saturday, May 2.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, as of Saturday, there have been a total of 369 confirmed cases of the virus in the county, which is up from 367 on Friday.
The total number of deaths associated with coronavirus in Spokane County remains at 22. No new deaths have been reported since Thursday, April 30.
Additional details and recommendations can be found on the Spokane Regional Health District's website HERE.
