Update, March 6, 7:05 pm:
SPOKANE, COUNTY, Wash. - After the announcement that two more people in Spokane County are now under public health observation for COVID-19, the Spokane Regional Health District has issued a statement regarding testing.
"With the lightening of CDC restrictions on COVID-19 testing, providers are now able to use their own judgement to request testing for people who have symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, and we will no longer be informed of every case under investigation, unless it has a need for public health action. In which case, we will inform those who may have been in close contact," the statement read in part.
The statement continued on to address concerns of people who may be showing symptoms like fever and coughing. While testing is becoming more readily available, the Regional Health District is advising people who are showing mild symptoms to stay home and stay away from people.
People who are still worried if they may have coronavirus should call their health care provider or health insurance's nurse hotline or triage; don't go to an emergency room or doctor's office where the virus could potentially be passed along.
In addition to the Washington State Public Health Lab, University of Washington Medicine, LabCorp and Quest currently have lab test availablity for coronavirus. However, the state still has limited capacity to run tests and they are being prioritized for people with underlying health conditions or serious illnesses.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Two additional Spokane County residents are now under public health observation for novel coronavirus, according to the Spokane Regional Health Department.
The two individuals are new cases and will remain in isolation pending the results of their coronavirus tests, which are being preformed by the Washington State Public Health Lab.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, any person who had potential contact with the two individuals under observation have been notified by the health department.
The Spokane Regional Health District will be notified of any positive results for Spokane county, which will be reported on daily on the health department's website. Click here to be redirected to the website.
If you are experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms, the Spokane Regional Health District has released several guides to instruct residents on what to do.
- What to do if you have confirmed or suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
- What to do if you were potentially exposed to someone with confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
- What to do if you have symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and have not been around anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19
For more information, you can visit the Spokane Regional Health District's website, the Washington State Department of Health's website, or the CDC's website.
For the DOH's coronavirus hotline, dial (800) 525-0127, and press #.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.