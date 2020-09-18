SPOKANE, Wash. - Since Monday, Spokane County has seen nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases reported. This includes an additional 70 confirmed on Friday, Sept. 18.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), Friday's new cases bring the county's cumulative total up to 6,183 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 79.7% are reported to have recovered.
No additional virus-related deaths were reported Friday, leaving the county's total at 148.
There are currently 30 coronavirus patients who remain hospitalized and there have been a total of 390 virus-relate hospitalizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.