SPOKANE, Wash. - After days of spikes in COVID-19 numbers, Spokane County is rounding out the work week with another 46 new cases.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), this brings the county's cumulative total number of cases up to 1,168. The additional spike comes a day after Governor Jay Inslee visited Spokane and expressed his concern for the county's dramatic increase in new cases.
It was also announced on Thursday that 24 cases of the virus had been linked to Borracho Tacos & Tequileria. It has not been announced whether any of Friday's new cases are also linked to the restaurant.
Of the 1,168 cases of COVID-19, 287, or 24.6% of them, have been reported in patients between the ages of 20 and 29.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Spokane County remains at 37 and SRHD is currently reporting 22 current hospitalizations with 120 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
