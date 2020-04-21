As COVID-19 cases decline in Spokane County officials are focusing on creating an economic recovery plan and county officials are seeking input from the community about the recovery plan.
According to Spokane County, the Board of Commissioners is working with regional partners and they have created a survey so community members can share their concerns about the economic recovery.
Mayor Nadine Woodward said over 1,600 people have already participated in the survey.
Spokane County will soon receive $90 million from the federal government after the passing of the CARES Act to help recover the economy.
According to Spokane County, the Spokane area started 2020 with one of the strongest economies in its history but was brought to an abrupt stop in March with Governor Jay Inslee's 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order.
