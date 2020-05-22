SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has recorded an additional 18 new cases of COVID-19 on the same day that it's been approved to move into Phase 2.
It marks the second day in a row that the county has recorded new cases in the double digits, bringing the total up to 450. The number of cumulative deaths associated with the virus remains at 31, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.
The number of coronavirus-related patients currently hospitalized stands at nine, with the health district reporting that 71.6% of patients have recovered.
