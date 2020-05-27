Spokane County has seen more than 100 new cases in less than a week with 23 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said during the daily COVID-19 briefing that the jump in cases is not only attributed to the controlled outbreak at the Philadelphia Macaroni Plant in Hillyard but also due to more liberal testing.
"Given the over exuberance from this past weekend, I may be seeing numbers similar in the next week to two weeks given that people will typically will start having symptoms five days after being exposed to two weeks," Dr. Lutz said.
Dr. Bob Lutz also discussing the front page of The New York Times from Sunday where they printed just a handful of the almost 100,000 people who have died from COVID-19.
Dr. Lutz began to choke up holding back tears and said, "this is really a reflection of the glaring inequalities that exists across our nation that has disproportionately affected people of color, Hispanics, and the elderly."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.