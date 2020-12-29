SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported 295 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
The two additional deaths are one person in their 30s and one person in their 70s.
This brings the county to a total of 25,789 cases and 357 COVID-related deaths.
In the last week, Spokane County has reported seven percent of its total cases.
In the past month, the county has reported 33 percent of its total cases.
