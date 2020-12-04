dec 4 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported 325 more COVID-19 cases and six more COVID-19 related deaths. 

The deaths were one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 70s and three in their 80s. 

This brings Spokane County to a total of 18,379 confirmed cases and 281 deaths. 

As of Friday, 101 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. 

Over the last seven days, Spokane County has seen 11 percent of the county's reported COVID-19 cases. This is the same amount of cases Spokane County reported in the first four months of the pandemic. 

