SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported 325 more COVID-19 cases and six more COVID-19 related deaths.
The deaths were one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 70s and three in their 80s.
This brings Spokane County to a total of 18,379 confirmed cases and 281 deaths.
As of Friday, 101 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Over the last seven days, Spokane County has seen 11 percent of the county's reported COVID-19 cases. This is the same amount of cases Spokane County reported in the first four months of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.