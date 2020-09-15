SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County saw another two new coronavirus-related deaths reported along with 36 new cases on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported that the county has now reported a total of 145 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began and a cumulative total of 5,978 cases.
In total, 80.9% of cases have recovered. There have also been 374 cumulative hospitalizations with 27 people currently hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.