SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported 366 new cases and seven additional deaths.
The ages of the seven additional deaths include one teenager, one in their 20s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s, and one in their 90s.
This brings Spokane County to a total of 19,293 cases and 288 deaths.
There are currently 96 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
The Spokane Regional Health District decided to begin reporting case increase over the weekend due to the large amount of cases the county is seeing.
On Sunday, the county saw 421 cases and on Saturday the county saw 182 cases.
