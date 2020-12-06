SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On Sunday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported an additional 421 COVID-19 cases.
This brings Spokane County to a total of 18,947 cases.
There were no additional deaths reported on Sunday. The death toll remains at 281.
Sunday's increase is just 78 cases away from breaking the county's single-day increase record.
The largest amount of cases the county saw was on November 23 with 499 cases.
