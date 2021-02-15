coronavirus

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On Monday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported just 54 new cases of COVID-19. 

This brings the county to a total of 36,179 cases. 

No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported over the weekend. The death toll sits are 546. 

Since the beginning of 2021, Spokane County has reported 28% of its total COVID-19 cases. 

The first week of January saw 2,939 cases. The first week of February saw 1,146 which is around a 38% decrease in reported cases. 

