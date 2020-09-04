SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County saw a spike of eight new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, September 4.
Four of those deaths were people over the age of 80 but Friday also saw deaths for people in their 50s, 60s and 70s. In total, the county has now recorded 136 total deaths related to the coronavirus.
KHQ reached out to the Spokane Regional Health Department (SRHD) to see what may have happened to cause such a spike and representatives said there is no obvious answer.
However, SRHD did add that these are the deaths that have been reported today. That doesn't necessarily mean that eight people died on Friday. Some of the people could have died at home several days ago and their death certificates were finalized on Friday.
In addition, another 43 new virus cases were confirmed Friday, bringing the cumulative total up to 5,526.
There have also been 344 cumulative hospitalizations with 24 people currently in the hospital. In total, 80.9% of COVID-19 patients have recovered.
