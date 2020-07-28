SPOKANE, Wash. - Another 83 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Spokane County on Tuesday, July 28.
These new cases bring the countywide cumulative total up to 3,507, according to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD). There have been a total of 51 virus-related deaths and 220 cumulative hospitalizations with 41 patients currently hospitalized.
SRH is reporting 48.5% of cases have recovered.
The largest percentage of virus cases is still being reported in people between the ages of 20 and 29. There have been 981 cases reported in this age group or 28% of the full total.
