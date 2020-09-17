SPOKANE, Wash. - One week after Spokane County saw its largest spike in new COVID-19 cases since August, another moderate increase has been reported.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported that 73 new virus cases has been reported. This total was up from the 62 new cases that were reported Wednesday.
Last Thursday, SRHD reported 80 new virus cases, the most the county had seen since August 8.
As a whole, Spokane County has seen 6,113 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and a total of 148 virus-related deaths.
As of Thursday, 28 people were currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 and there had been a cumulative total of 384 hospitalizations.
