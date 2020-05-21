SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County Thursday, the first daily report in the double digits since April 24.
There have now been 432 confirmed cases in Spokane County overall, with more than 73 percent reportedly recovered.
The death count remains at 31, while there are seven current and 78 cumulative hospitalizations.
Spokane County had gone more than three consecutive weeks with new daily case reports in single digits. Thursday was the first double-digit day since April 24, when 16 cases were reported, due in part to an outbreak at the Spokane Veterans Home.
In fact, in the date range of April 13-May 21, only those two days (April 24, May 21) had double-digit case reports.
Daily case numbers in the county peaked in the low 20's back in late March/early April.
