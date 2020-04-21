SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time in a week, Spokane County has reported new deaths in relation to COVID-19.
Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz announced on Tuesday, April 21, that the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had risen to 19. That was the first time that number had risen since April 14, when the total number of deaths was listed as 17.
In addition, Lutz also announced there had been two additional coronavirus cases reported since Monday, bringing the county-wide total up to 215. Lutz also added that there are currently 12 reported coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
Dan Barth, Director of Communications with Inland Northwest Behavioral Health, also joined Lutz during his daily briefing on Tuesday to address the subject of mental health.
"We have been through a trauma and you continue to go through a trauma every day psychologically, emotionally and behaviorally," Barth said, adding that he wants to bring validation to peoples' feelings of stress and anxiety during this time.
For many people, Barth said, the typical ways they deal with stress have been taken away from them. Gyms are closed, many public places are closed and people can't spend time with people they care about.
However, Barth stressed that Inland Northwest Behavioral Health and other health care providers have resources that can be accessed online and in cases of emergency, people can still go in to seek help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.