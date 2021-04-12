SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported the highest single-day increase of new COVID-19 cases in over two months.
Monday saw 130 new COVID-19 cases. The last time cases were this high was on February 7 with 151 new cases.
Over the weekend, Saturday also saw a high new case count with 122 cases.
No additional deaths were reported on Monday.
There are a total of 40,102 total cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic with 586 COVID-related deaths.
Spokane County's case rate per 100,000 residents continues to rise above one of the Phase 3 required metrics.
The two-week case rate is 237.2 cases per 100,000 residents. To stay in Phase 3, counties must report below 200 cases per 100,000 residents.
Spokane County was not sent back to Phase 2 on Monday. The county will only be sent back if both required metrics are failed. The second metric is having fewer than five people hospitalized per 100,000 people over a seven day period.