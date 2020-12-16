SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported 131 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.
This brings the county to a total of 22,000 cases and 314 deaths.
Wednesday's case increase is the lowest case increase Spokane County has seen since November 5. On November 5, 111 cases were reported.
In the past seven days, Spokane County has reported 1,879 total cases. This is eight percent of the total cases the county has reported since the pandemic began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.