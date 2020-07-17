SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has broken another record for new COVID-19 cases.
The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported 134 new cases on Friday, July 17, bumping the countywide total up to 2,573. This latest jump in numbers also marks two weeks since the 4th of July holiday weekend.
There have been a total of 44 deaths associated with COVID-19 reported in the county.
SRHD reported that as of Friday, 41.2% of coronavirus patients in Spokane County have recovered. There have been 170 cumulative coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the pandemic began and 28 people are currently in the hospital.
The week began with only 52 new cases reported on Monday and that total steadily rose to 74 on Tuesday, 97 on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday before reaching 134 on Friday.
The news also comes a day after Governor Jay Inslee announced additional restrictions on social gatherings in the state, including the prohibition of indoor and outdoor live entertainment, which goes into effect on Monday.
Inslee also cautioned that if numbers don't improve, Washington could soon see additional rollbacks in the reopening process.
