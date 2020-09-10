SPOKANE, Wash. - After more than a week of fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases a day, Spokane County has reported 81 new cases on Thursday, Sept. 10.
It's the largest spike in new cases since August 8, according to Spokane Regional Health District data, when the county recorded 117 new cases.
Thursday's new cases bring the county's cumulative total up to 5,757. In addition, the county has also had 139 total cumulative virus-related deaths and 558 hospitalizations. There are 26 people currently hospitalized.
