SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - For the first time in almost two months, new Covid-19 cases hit triple digits on Tuesday.
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 108 new cases on Tuesday.
The last time the county saw a single-day increase in the triple digits was on June 3 with 125 cases.
Spokane County Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez said his messaging has gone from “think about wearing masks” to “now I am urging you: wear a mask.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven day case rate in Spokane County, and the majority of eastern Washington, is "high." The CDC suggests that people in areas of substantial or high transmission should wear masks.
The Department of Health said they are reviewing new guidance from the CDC on mask wearing.