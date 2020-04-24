SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time since April 12, Spokane County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the double digits.
In the daily Spokane COVID Response briefing, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said that there were a total of 338 cases as of Friday, April 24. This marked an increase of 16 new cases over 24 hours.
Of those 16 new cases, Lutz said 9 come from the Spokane Veterans Home, where an outbreak of the virus is currently being monitored.
Lutz did not mention that there had been any new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county. There have not been any reported new deaths since April 21.
Lutz was also joined in the Friday briefing by Susan Sjoberg with the Spokane Regional Health District, who outlined the alternate care campus, which has been constructed at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.
The alternate care site will act as an alternative if hospital beds get too crowed. CHAS Health helped to staff the center and noted that coronavirus test results have been coming back within about five hours at the fairgrounds site.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, starting on May 1, the drive-thru testing site at the fairgrounds will close. Instead, community screening and testing will transition to local health care systems to give community members more sites to choose from and greater access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.