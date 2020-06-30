SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting 81 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, setting the mark for the highest daily case count recorded in Spokane County for the second consecutive day.
On Monday, the SRHD reported 78 cases, the first time a daily total eclipsed 60 in Spokane County. Tuesday, the daily count surpassed 80 for the first time.
There have now been a total of 1,382 confirmed cases in Spokane County, with about 48 percent of those recovered according to the SRHD.
There were nearly 800 cases confirmed during the month of June in Spokane County (595 cases reported on May 31).
There are currently 16 hospitalizations and 125 cumulative hospitalizations. There continues to be 39 COVID-related deaths in the county.
