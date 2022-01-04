Spokane cases 1/4

SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has confirmed 718 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Spokane on Tuesday. 

The previous record of reported cases was 714 back on December 8th, 2020. 

There were 4 new COVID-19 related deaths reported last week. 

There are currently 78 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

Full details and additional demographics for Spokane County’s COVID-19 case results can be found at srhd.org and are updated every weekday.

You can read the full release from SRHD below: 

