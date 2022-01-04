SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has confirmed 718 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Spokane on Tuesday.
The previous record of reported cases was 714 back on December 8th, 2020.
There were 4 new COVID-19 related deaths reported last week.
There are currently 78 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Full details and additional demographics for Spokane County’s COVID-19 case results can be found at srhd.org and are updated every weekday.
You can read the full release from SRHD below: