On Wednesday, the Spokane Regional Health District submitted the variance request to move Spokane County into Phase Two of Governor Jay Inslee's 'Safe Start Plan.'
According to the Spokane COVID Response Facebook page, the new application includes updated recommendations from Spokane County Health Officer, Dr. Bob Lutz, letters from Spokane County hospital systems confirming bed capacity and a letter of approval from the Spokane County Commissioners.
The application now waits for approval by Washington State Secretary of Health, John Wiesman.
The Spokane Regional Health District wants to remind the community that only businesses allowed to operate during Phase One should be open until approved.
The health district said as the county moves through the phases of reopening it will become more difficult to maintain six feet from others and strongly encourages the public to wear cloth face masks.
“This is an important action the public can take to prevent a second wave of new COVID-19 infections and help businesses remain open during this phased approach to reopen Washington,” said Dr. Lutz.
