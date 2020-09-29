SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has reached another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 7,000 total cases have now been reported.
Another 61 new cases were reported on Tuesday, Sept. 29, bringing the county's cumulative total up to 7,050.
One additional death was also reported, according to the Spokane Regional Health District, brining the total death toll up to 168 since the pandemic began.
In total, there have been 428 virus-related hospitalizations with 36 people currently in the hospital.
As of Tuesday, Spokane County's recovery rate was 76.2%.
