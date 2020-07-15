The single-day COVID-19 case increase in Spokane County was tied on Wednesday with 98 new cases, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.
SRHD is reporting a total of 2,352 cases, 42 deaths with 30 people currently hospitalized.
According to data published by SRHD, 80 percent of Spokane County's cases were reported after the county moved into Phase Two of the Safe Start Plan on May 22.
The Spokane Regional Health District said almost 30 percent of cases are people between the ages of 20 and 29.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz wants the community to focus on trends rather than numbers as COVID-19 cases see a continual increase and said citizen's behavior needs to improve when it comes to health guidelines impacting those trends.
"My hope is that with the [state face covering proclamation] that we will start to see a trend in leveling off of cases and eventually a decrease," Lutz said.
