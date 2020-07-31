SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has surpassed another one-day record of new COVID-19 cases.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), 146 new virus cases were recorded on Friday, July 31. This brings the cumulative countywide total up to 3,816.
The previous record for new cases had been 133, which was set back on July 17.
Of those cases, SRHD reports that 50.7% have recovered.
An additional two deaths have also been reported, bringing the total up to 59. There have also been a total of 237 virus-related hospitalizations with 42 patients currently being treated.
