According to Spokane County, the North County and Valley Transfer Stations are open to the public but are asking the public to limit trips.
The Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System said their goal is to keep the community safe and healthy while continuing to provide essential waste disposal services.
During this time, they are experiencing heavy attendance with long lines and wait times. Each trip out can put the transfer station staff at risk.
The Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System said to check current status before visiting our facilities at www.spokanecountysolidwaste.org
