SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner says the property tax due date will be extension will be granted to taxpayers experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The original April 30 deadline will be extended to June 15 for first-half property tax payments in Spokane County. If the extension due date is missed, applicable penalty and interest will be assessed.
“It’s only right that we try to ease the tax burden for those who are suffering financial hardship during this difficult time,” said Baumgartner. The Treasurer’s Office does not set tax rates or determine property value, but it is my job to make sure that taxes are collected fairly and responsibly. This doesn’t mean that their tax bill goes away – I don’t have the authority to do that – it does mean that they will have a little longer to pay their tax bill.”
Taxpayers financially able to make regular payments are encouraged to do so by April 30 to support essential local government services reliant on property tax revenue. The Treasurer’s Office estimates that approximately 40% of the total tax roll is received each year in the month of April.
“It’s only right that as citizens face financial hardship that the government look to ways to tighten its belt, but unlike the Federal Government we cannot print money and it is your property tax dollars that helps pay for essential services like fire departments, emergency medical services, Sheriff’s Deputies and County Health workers. We are in a war with this virus. It is a war that we will win. But like in the second World War, the Greatest Generation stepped up and bought war bonds to fund the fight, we need everyone who is financially able to pay their taxes to help fund this fight.”
The extension doesn't apply to prior-year delinquent taxes or intermediaries, including mortgage loan service companies.
The second-half payment deadline remains on Oct. 31.
Citizens may utilize Treasurer’s Office Virtual Customer Service by calling (509) 477-4713, emailing treasurer@spokanecounty.org or visiting www.spokanecounty.org/treasurer.
