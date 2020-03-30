Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON PALOUSE, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, IDAHO PALOUSE. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&