Spokane, WA – Spokane County United Way has secured $41,000 to help support local bar and restaurant workers in our community.
The non-profit received $31,000 from Georgetown Brewing, who raised money from the sale of their Manny's Pale Ale. Locally, the Avista Foundation increased the amount of funds available by gifting United Way an additional $10,000.
With food prep and serving making up 21% of all unemployment claims Tim Henkel, President and CEO of Spokane County United Way said, “All of these grant dollars will be used to aid workers and sole proprietors whose livelihoods have been hit so hard by the pandemic.”
Spokane County United Way brought local nonprofits together to identify recipients for small grants from this fund who may not have been eligible for other financial assistance or unemployment benefits.
If you would like to donate to help struggling bar and restaurant workers, you can do so here.
