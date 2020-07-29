SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is reporting that Spokane County is now up to 3,589 cumulative cases of COVID-19.
An additional 62 cases were reported on Wednesday, July 29. The county has now also seen a total of 54 virus-related deaths.
In total, there have been 222 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus and 35 patients remain hospitalized currently.
SRHD is reporting that 50.5% of cases have recovered.
