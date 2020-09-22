coronavirus graphic

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County's COVID-19 death toll increased by 6 on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), this now brings the county up to 159 cumulative virus-related deaths. 

Spokane County also saw an additional 46 new virus cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total up to 6,460. 

There have been a total of 411 virus-related hospitalizations with 35 patients currently hospitalized. 

SRHD emphasized the importance of taking the recommended measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 including physical distancing and wearing masks while indoors at public places.

