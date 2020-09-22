SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County's COVID-19 death toll increased by 6 on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), this now brings the county up to 159 cumulative virus-related deaths.
Spokane County also saw an additional 46 new virus cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total up to 6,460.
There have been a total of 411 virus-related hospitalizations with 35 patients currently hospitalized.
SRHD emphasized the importance of taking the recommended measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 including physical distancing and wearing masks while indoors at public places.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.