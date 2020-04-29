SPOKANE, Wash. - An additional death related to COVID-19 has been reported in Spokane County, bringing the countywide total up to 21.
According to the Spokane County Regional Health District, the total number of cases in the county has also risen by four. This brings the county's total up to 355 as of Wednesday, April 29.
In his daily briefing, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz also noted that there have been a total of 65 cumulative hospitalizations related to the coroanvirus, with 10 people currently in the hospital.
Lutz urged the continued practice of wearing masks in public, physical distancing and good hygiene.
In addition to these practices, Lutz said there are three steps that the community must take:
Protect our health and safety by testing, identifying and treating, protecting the most vulnerable and supporting our health care system.
To support the step of protecting those who are most vulnerable, Lutz announced that the health district is working with the National Guard to provide 175 adult family homes and long-term care facilities with care packages that include PPE.
Care packages that were not distributed by SRHD on Wednesday will be distributed by the National Guard in the coming days.
