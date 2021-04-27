SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County's COVID-19 numbers are well above the requirements for staying in Phase 3.
Spokane Regional Health District released their weekly trend report Tuesday, reporting new case and hospitalization numbers that continued to trend in the wrong direction from the previous week.
The number of new cases this week went up to 299, previously reported as 272. Daily hospitalizations rose to 8.6 from 8.
The requirements to stay in Phase 3 are less than 200 new cases per 100,000 people and under 5 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.
Spokane County's status will be evaluated on Monday, May 3. If the upward trend for at least one of the metrics is not reversed, the move back to Phase 2 is likely.