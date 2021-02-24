Spokane COVID-19 Recovery team looking to bring vaccines to seniors at home

SPOKANE, Wash. - The COVID-19 Recovery meeting took place Tuesday, with so many people now being vaccinated at the mass site there are questions about what’s being done for people who are homebound.
Tiffany Turner from the Spokane Regional Health District said in the meeting that they are working with groups like the Spokane Library to put together a list of all the visiting nurse’s associations.
With the list, they would like to put together a program to help target homebound seniors and bring vaccines to them. As for the timeline on when that could happen, it still appears to be in the works, but these conversations are something that Turner said would be happening shortly.
In the meeting it was shared that Spokane hit an important milestone, Spokane Regional Health said that they have completed the vaccination process for all of the long-term care facilities in the area.
Due to the low amount of vaccines coming into Spokane, the county said they would be doing targeted outreach to low-income senior housing this week.