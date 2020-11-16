SPOKANE, Wash. - Over 900 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Spokane during the last three days.
The county reported 425 cases on Saturday, 320 on Sunday, and 217 on Monday.
The total cases in Spokane has now reached 13,040 with 226 total deaths.
