SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District says the COVID-19 drive-through screening site at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds will no longer be open on Sundays due to low attendance numbers.
The SRHD says the screening clinic had been scheduled to close on Easter Sunday, but will now also be closed on every Sunday in the future.
The screening site is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The site is located on the 5100 block of E. Broadway Avenue and Carnahan Road.
The entrance to the screening site is at the gate off of Broadway Avenue and N. Carnahan Road near the horse barns. Volunteers are on site to direct traffic. Signs will be posted.
From Havana
Drive east on Broadway approximately 0.5 miles to Carnahan Road and follow the signs.
From Fancher Street
Drive west on Broadway Avenue approximately 0.5 miles to Carnahan Road and follow the signs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.