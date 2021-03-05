Spokane families start online petition to allow fans section at high school sports

SPOKANE, Wash- It's no secret that many of you missed the fan experience, when it comes to the high school sports side of things the name of the game has been waiting.
The state still has restrictions on the number of people that can be part of a sporting event, and some moms and dads want that to change even further.
Over 11,000 members of the community have signed an online petition to allow fans and a student section into games again.
Right now the maximum number of total participants for any sporting event under phase 2 – is 200 people or 25% capacity or whichever is lower.
In a tweet the Spokane Schools did they say right now they’re working with a GSL and Spokane Health on safely reopening to more parents ASAP.
The petition was started by a family in the valley, citing that parents and other family members of student-athletes deserve to watch their kids play, not behind a fence, but in the stands.